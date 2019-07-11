Cohen Klingenstein Maintains Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ); Montag A & Associates Has Increased Wal (WMT) Stake by $658,048; Shares Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 6,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,962 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 114,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.46. About 2.44M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene No. 2 exec leaves abruptly; Walmart looks at buying PillPack; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – THIS YEAR’S PROXY MATERIALS SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTES ON 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES, 2 COMPANY PROPOSALS AND 2 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Women get married in Walmart’s garden section; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Is Said to Approve $15 Billion Deal With Walmart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: WALMART INC’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS CAN CONTINUE SHARE BUYBACK AND MAINTAIN A GOOD CREDIT PROFILE; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart’s Flipkart Deal Clearly an Investment for the Future

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 128.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,947 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 6,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.47. About 3.09M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 152,443 shares. B Riley Wealth Management has 13,915 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 223,325 shares. Lipe Dalton accumulated 122,787 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.41 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Palladium Partners Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pittenger And Anderson Inc holds 0.01% or 1,825 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 601,800 shares. 21,862 were accumulated by M&R Capital Management. Security Natl Communication accumulated 1,708 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Asset One Ltd owns 947,781 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 61,801 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 13,947 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. also sold $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.

