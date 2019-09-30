Cohen Klingenstein Lifted Stryker (SYK) Stake; Schnitzer Steel Industries Has 1.04 Sentiment

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) investors sentiment is 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is flat, as only 73 funds increased or opened new positions, while 70 sold and decreased their stock positions in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 22.62 million shares, up from 21.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 47 Increased: 46 New Position: 27.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 441.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 5,931 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 12.36%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 7,273 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 1,342 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $79.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.61. About 945,540 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits Ohio Troops Abroad, Sees Ohio’s Stryker Dragoon Vehicles & Firsthand Evidence of Russian; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 29/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ and Joint Health Education to Houston Open; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,843 activity. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was bought by Doliveux Roch.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Oh invested in 0.17% or 72,288 shares. Colorado-based Northstar Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.54% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Rock Springs Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 179,000 shares. 10,887 are held by Founders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Ledyard Bancorp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 28,475 shares. Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 4.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 0.93% or 32.12M shares. West Family Invs holds 5.88% or 113,620 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,067 shares. Becker Mgmt holds 0.04% or 5,577 shares in its portfolio. 94,896 were accumulated by Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc has invested 0.06% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Optimum Inv Advisors has 3,415 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.23% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 10,731 shares to 53,482 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Tower (NYSE:AMT) stake by 21,285 shares and now owns 84,929 shares. Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Stryker (NYSE:SYK), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Stryker has $24000 highest and $19000 lowest target. $228.50’s average target is 6.97% above currents $213.61 stock price. Stryker had 16 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. Robert W. Baird maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $20600 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, July 26.

The stock increased 2.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $20.12. About 251,572 shares traded or 26.51% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M; 16/03/2018 Schnitzer Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Schnitzer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY REVENUES $559 MLN VS $382 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Net $41.9M

Lesa Sroufe & Co holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for 90,269 shares. Orca Investment Management Llc owns 55,117 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heartland Advisors Inc has 1.19% invested in the company for 619,864 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has invested 1.07% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 255,601 shares.

Analysts await Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 72.33% or $1.49 from last year’s $2.06 per share. SCHN’s profit will be $15.26 million for 8.82 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and makes finished steel products worldwide. The company has market cap of $538.79 million. It operates through two divisions, Auto and Metals Recycling and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). It has a 5.44 P/E ratio. The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.