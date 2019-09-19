Cohen Klingenstein Lifted Its Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $1.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Cqs Cayman LP Upped Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake by $5.84 Million

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 83.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 365,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 800,010 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.48M, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 66,350 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 76.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 43,805 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 24,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 4.27M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 340,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 13,436 were accumulated by Pitcairn Co. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.23% or 8,190 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Corp Adv has 11,306 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth Management has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 32,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 65,894 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 5,417 shares. 235 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 112,115 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Creative Planning holds 283,602 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 7,544 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Old Republic Corp has 1.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 699,200 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management holds 19,013 shares. Hightower Tru Service Lta reported 1.95% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 29,172 shares to 75,022 shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 21,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,929 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scien (NYSE:TMO).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

