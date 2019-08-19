Cohen Klingenstein Lifted Its Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Position by $3.31 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Mutual Of America Capital Management Holds Stake in Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 202.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 25,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 38,655 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 12,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 935,077 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 2,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 57,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 55,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $300.85. About 256,540 shares traded or 46.83% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 20,735 shares to 739,617 shares, valued at $31.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) by 16,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,235 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,233 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.11% or 29,500 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 28,539 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com has 3,850 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Communication invested in 13,626 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 3.74 million shares. Lee Danner And Bass holds 0.02% or 847 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 24,585 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 57,955 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. M Hldgs Securities owns 1,000 shares. Zeke Cap Lc reported 0.07% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,752 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 690,272 shares.

