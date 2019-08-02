Cohen Klingenstein Lifted Hartford Finl Ser (HIG) Stake by $9.79 Million; Stock Rose; Perritt Capital Management Holds Stake in Travelcenters Amer Com (TA)

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Hartford Finl Ser (HIG) by 427.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 199,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 246,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.26M, up from 46,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Hartford Finl Ser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.92. About 2.08M shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy; 02/05/2018 – Hartford Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Hartford Financial Services Group Inc $500m 30Y +135; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF TALCOTT’S RATINGS FOR DOWNGRADE; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES HARTFORD’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 56,355 shares traded or 205.93% up from the average. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TA News: 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 07/03/2018 TravelCenters Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 14; 15/05/2018 – Southpaw Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in TravelCenters; 25/05/2018 – Quaker Steak & Lube® Invites Guests to `Round Up’ to Benefit Folds of Honor; 23/04/2018 – DJ TravelCenters of America LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TA); 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 16/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America LLC Names Andrew J. Rebholz as Managing Director; 13/04/2018 – Final Order and Judgment Issued for TravelCenters of America LLC in Comdata Litigation; 13/04/2018 – TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA LLC – COMDATA HAS THIRTY DAYS FROM DATE OF ORDER TO FILE A NOTICE OF APPEAL IN LITIGATION; 15/05/2018 – Nantahala Capital Management Buys 1.7% of TravelCenters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 35,727 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 321,250 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4.