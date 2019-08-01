Cohen Klingenstein Increases Holding in Johnson Johnson (JNJ); Adage Capital Partners Gp Stake in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Boosted as Stock Rose

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 247.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 119,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 167,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.39M, up from 48,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $11.14 during the last trading session, reaching $270.91. About 759,842 shares traded or 91.13% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 261.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 186,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 258,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.12 million, up from 71,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.84. About 4.55 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. AYERS JONATHAN W had sold 47,714 shares worth $9.85 million. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider TWIGGE GIOVANI sold $208,454.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 1.03M shares to 172,486 shares, valued at $8.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elastic N V by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.