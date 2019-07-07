Cohen Klingenstein Holds Stake in Hess (HES); Cincinnati Insurance Company Position in Cummins Ord (CMI) Has Lowered by $5.98 Million

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 650,428 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 127.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 81,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 64,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 1.32 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Reflects Material Reduction in Liquidity as Shr Repurchase Plan Is Implemented; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. $125,650 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was sold by Lowery-Yilmaz Barbara J on Thursday, February 7. HESS JOHN B sold $12.10 million worth of stock. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. Slentz Andrew P sold $143,326 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, March 6 Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. The insider CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.74 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.