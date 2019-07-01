Cohen Klingenstein Has Upped Its Holding in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) as Market Value Rose; Take (TTWO) Holder J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.46 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 261.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 186,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.12M, up from 71,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $139.23. About 2.54M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $115.15. About 914,438 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q EPS 77c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on the Oklahoma Opioid Trial Against Johnson & Johnson – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Gp holds 2,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westwood Group Inc invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust stated it has 3.85% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adirondack holds 2.77% or 28,630 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Lc (Wy) owns 0.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,070 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 4.92 million shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Dana Investment Advsrs Inc holds 56,262 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 123,106 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Horizon Investment Lc, Indiana-based fund reported 1,936 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 47,668 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com Ny has 65,666 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 41,016 shares or 1.15% of the stock.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.