Cohen Klingenstein Has Upped Holding in Boeing Company (BA) by $2.91 Million; Finisar (Put) (FNSR) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding by $16.50 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 170.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85M shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 18/05/2018 – India’s Jet Airways Planning Follow-On Deal for Boeing 737 Max; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 25/04/2018 – Boeing already makes billions selling airplanes – now it expects to make billions more fixing them; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Finisar Corp (Put) (FNSR) by 750% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Finisar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 8.46M shares traded or 517.85% up from the average. Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) has risen 39.73% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL ADDED FNSR, PETX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 16/04/2018 – Yusuf Hameed, MD: $ACIA $LITE $FNSR Exclusive: U.S. bans American companies from selling to China’s ZTE; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces Industry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 9.0C TO 15C, EST. 21.3C; 15/03/2018 – Finisar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Adj EPS 9c-Adj EPS 15c; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Rev $332.4M

More notable recent Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: IIVI,FNSR,ITRN,SCON – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Finisar (FNSR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “II-VI Closes Fiscal 2019 With Doubts About the Future – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Frontier Corp by 482,400 shares to 302,300 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pensare Acquisition Corp by 2.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 886,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allegro Merger Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt has 0.57% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Principal has 0.02% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Pentwater Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 502,529 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 2.27 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Phocas Fincl reported 228,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Company reported 21,802 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 102,155 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) LP reported 49,652 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Llc reported 149,801 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.09% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 659,378 shares. Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 207,316 shares.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 15,513 shares to 58,954 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scien (NYSE:TMO) by 8,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,351 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).