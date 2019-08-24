Cohen Klingenstein Has Upped By $13.73 Million Its American Express (AXP) Position; Polaris Industries (PII)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Polaris Industries Inc (PII) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 167 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 126 sold and trimmed holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 47.02 million shares, down from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Polaris Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 96 Increased: 115 New Position: 52.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased American Express (AXP) stake by 121.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 126,000 shares as American Express (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 229,520 shares with $25.09M value, up from 103,520 last quarter. American Express now has $97.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 46.24% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – U.S. CONSUMER SERVICES REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $640 MILLION, UP 30 PERCENT FROM $494 MILLION A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 16/04/2018 – American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – American Express Co expected to post earnings of $1.71 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Consumer Services Card-Member Delinquency Rate 1.4%, Flat Vs. Feb; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.93% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. for 220,000 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc owns 579,920 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co has 2.75% invested in the company for 51,746 shares. The Ohio-based Cincinnati Financial Corp has invested 2.66% in the stock. Confluence Investment Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.15 million shares.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.30 million for 12.12 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 15.85% above currents $117.76 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $131 target in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $13200 target.