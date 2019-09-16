Cohen Klingenstein Has Trimmed Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $1.22 Million; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Upped Stake

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 3262.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 6,725 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Rev $6.4B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 76,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48 million, down from 84,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $156.89. About 939,418 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 47,000 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Citigroup owns 1.42M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 18,835 are held by Moody Bancshares Tru Division. Cortland Advisers Limited Co owns 920,579 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. World Asset Mngmt Inc holds 72,144 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 2,881 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.22% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 21,482 are owned by Bridges Inv Mgmt Inc. Holderness invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Reaves W H & Incorporated reported 2.49% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 15,701 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 25,133 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 408,986 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About AVX Corporation’s (NYSE:AVX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 52% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8,000 shares to 12,700 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.91 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.