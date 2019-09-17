Cohen Klingenstein Has Trimmed By $908,800 Its Colgate (CL) Position; Gty Technology Holdings (GTYH) Shorts Up By 17.02%

Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) had an increase of 17.02% in short interest. GTYH’s SI was 433,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 17.02% from 370,100 shares previously. With 206,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Gty Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s short sellers to cover GTYH’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 41,319 shares traded. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) has declined 30.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GTYH News: 19/04/2018 DJ GTY Technology Holdings Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTYH)

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased Colgate (CL) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 12,800 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 192,400 shares with $13.79 million value, down from 205,200 last quarter. Colgate now has $59.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 1.84 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stake by 20,615 shares to 114,279 valued at $12.78M in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 5,931 shares and now owns 7,273 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corp stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Raymond James Serv has 0.06% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 204,533 shares. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited holds 1.06M shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 3,850 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd owns 10,984 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Monetary Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,350 shares stake. Old Savings Bank In holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 9,516 shares. 109,548 were reported by Private Asset Inc. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amer And Co has 4,961 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 2.37% or 92,500 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 115,028 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability stated it has 313,052 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 8.34% above currents $69.81 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 to “Neutral” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, April 29 with “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $6800 target. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 24.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $333.80 million.