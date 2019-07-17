Cohen Klingenstein Has Raised Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $10.36 Million; Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake by $34.48 Million; Stock Value Rose

Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp sold 221,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.72 million, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengistbury Investment Partners Llp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.55 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 323.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 80,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,916 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.65M, up from 25,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.75 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha And Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,545 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 151,630 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested 1.53% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Godsey Gibb Assoc owns 124,925 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc invested 0.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Holowesko Prns Ltd has 6.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 613,000 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 2.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 534,330 shares. Rockland Tru Company has 100,584 shares. St Germain D J Communication Incorporated holds 12,020 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 447,643 shares. Legacy Prtnrs reported 0.65% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advent Ma has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15,018 were accumulated by Ftb. Delta Capital Limited has 36,757 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.70 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.