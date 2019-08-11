Cohen Klingenstein Has Raised By $31.09 Million Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position; Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co Has 1.05 Sentiment

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co (KYN) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 66 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 63 sold and decreased their positions in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. The active investment managers in our database reported: 26.32 million shares, down from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 42 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 311.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 186,143 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 245,923 shares with $41.12M value, up from 59,780 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Leuthold Llc has invested 0.78% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cbre Clarion Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 44,708 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kames Capital Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,209 shares. 3,600 were reported by Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Llc. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 5,333 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Community Bancorp Na invested 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 181,967 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 14,607 shares. Eastern State Bank holds 0.22% or 19,931 shares. North Star Invest Management Corp accumulated 54,930 shares or 1.07% of the stock. First Natl Bank Tru holds 0.14% or 1,384 shares in its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A stated it has 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Kings Point Management owns 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 202 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 8.84% above currents $168.01 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19700 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. Loop Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 614,580 shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company for 318,036 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 694,396 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell & Co. has 1.6% invested in the company for 258,544 shares. The Ohio-based American Financial Group Inc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Kingfisher Capital Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 126,321 shares.

