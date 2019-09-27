Cohen Klingenstein Has Lowered Carnival (CCL) Position By $1.10 Million; Windacre Partnership Has Boosted By $29.41 Million Its Moodys (MCO) Stake

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 15.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 23,990 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 126,184 shares with $5.87 million value, down from 150,174 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.49B valuation. The stock decreased 8.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 12.63M shares traded or 212.30% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY PROFIT FOR YEAR HK$525.5 MLN VS HK$49.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 03/04/2018 – Holland America Line’s Popular Ready Set Sail Promotion Offers Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Exceptional Cruise Fares; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Adding 23 Sailings to Havana in 2019-20; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT

Windacre Partnership Llc increased Moodys Corp (MCO) stake by 10.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 150,800 shares as Moodys Corp (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Windacre Partnership Llc holds 1.64M shares with $320.70 million value, up from 1.49M last quarter. Moodys Corp now has $40.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $213.18. About 685,996 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Five Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Steele Creek Clo 2018-1, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – HYLAND SOFTWARE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Specialtycare’s Dividend Recap Is Credit Negative But Ratings Are Unaffected; 21/03/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN FINL SVC & VOLKSWAGEN BANK OUTLOOK TO STABLE:MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – BIDVEST BANK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS GARANTIA DE VALORES SGR’S B1/AA3.AR RATINGS; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $170 Million Of Securities Backed By Manufactured Housing Collateral Issued From 1995 To 2006; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To Anaheim Union High School District, Ca’s $83m General Obligation Bonds, Election Of 2014, Series 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Perkinelmer’s Senior Unsecured Euro Notes Baa3

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 2.04M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 53,507 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 359 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,200 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus reported 78,677 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.59 million shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth stated it has 0.59% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Clearbridge Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 91,246 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited Com holds 231,412 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Com reported 97,527 shares stake. Allstate holds 62,280 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CARNIVAL PLC (CCL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carnival slides after profit warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Fuel Price Pressures Crimp Carnival’s Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Carnival has $65 highest and $4800 lowest target. $54.20’s average target is 23.32% above currents $43.95 stock price. Carnival had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Nomura downgraded the shares of CCL in report on Friday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19 with “Hold”. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, June 21.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 15,897 shares to 17,224 valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 10,705 shares. Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody’s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody’s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $205.25’s average target is -3.72% below currents $213.18 stock price. Moody’s had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $22800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. PiperJaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $205 target in Friday, April 5 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s names Fauber to new COO role – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Named to 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies List – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ivari Selects Moody’s Analytics Solutions for IFRS 17 Implementation – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 33,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 1,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 16,528 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Allstate Corp owns 0.07% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 20,001 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.41% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 25,497 shares. Hwg Lp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Raymond James Financial Advisors accumulated 7,649 shares. Winslow Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.55 million shares. Df Dent And holds 2.9% or 814,603 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns owns 2,884 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 110,284 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Leuthold Grp Ltd Co reported 0.53% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).