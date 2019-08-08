Cohen Klingenstein Has Lifted Its Position in International Paper (IP) by $1.38 Million; Wealthtrust Fairport Has Lowered Its Home Depot (HD) Stake as Stock Rose

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 10,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 46,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, down from 57,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 285.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 40,500 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 3.21 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q EPS $1.74; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal; 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 14,609 shares to 92,857 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FDT).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.82 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

