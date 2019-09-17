Cohen Klingenstein Has Lifted Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Valuation Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Valuation Declined While Longwood Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.83 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 72,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 42,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 3.89 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 79.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 602,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 158,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 760,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.98M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 42,044 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle and VMware Partner to Support Customers’ Hybrid Cloud Strategies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 23,500 shares to 122,100 shares, valued at $7.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Lease (NYSE:AL) by 51,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,639 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv owns 2.51M shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department has 111,528 shares. Mngmt Va owns 4,182 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bank Division stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Finemark National Bank And invested in 0.06% or 19,609 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 29,480 shares. Levin Capital Strategies L P, a New York-based fund reported 107,200 shares. Oarsman Cap reported 15,726 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,729 shares. Wade G W accumulated 11,799 shares. Eagle Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 20.55M shares for 4.09% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 6.29% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.20 million shares. Centurylink Inv Mgmt owns 15,837 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Bennicas And Assocs, a California-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton owns 14,109 shares.

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will the Gut Microbiome Change Medicine? Wall Street Isn’t Convinced. – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Common Stock (ASMB) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assembly Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, down 11.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. After $-0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.72% negative EPS growth.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $281.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 55,675 shares to 384,500 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.