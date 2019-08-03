Cohen Klingenstein Has Lifted Holding in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) as Market Value Declined; Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) Holder Vigilant Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $11.17 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 139.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 462,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 794,436 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76 million, up from 332,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 09/05/2018 – FOX: UK REVIEW OF COMCAST BID FOR SKY CCOULD TAKE MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (AZN) by 34895% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 279,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 279,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.28. About 4.25M shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS SAYS CO TO FURTHER INVEST $ 90 MLN OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IN INDIA; 18/05/2018 – ASTRA: IMPACT OF TRUMP’S DRUG PRICING EFFORT HARD TO PREDICT; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,680 shares to 10,548 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,394 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).