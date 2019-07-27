Cohen Klingenstein Has Lifted Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) Position By $7.28 Million; Liberty All Star Growth Fund (ASG)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.36, from 2.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 16 sold and decreased their holdings in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 5.66 million shares, down from 7.23 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) stake by 60.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 6,187 shares as Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)’s stock rose 3.74%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 16,432 shares with $19.34 million value, up from 10,245 last quarter. Alphabet Class A now has $863.03B valuation. The stock increased 9.62% or $109.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1245.22. About 5.48M shares traded or 204.97% up from the average. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 5.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $224.52 million. It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. for 179,310 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 288,500 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clough Capital Partners L P has 0.22% invested in the company for 442,900 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 407,487 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11,055 activity.

The stock increased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.98. About 160,377 shares traded or 2.31% up from the average. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) has declined 8.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500.

Among 18 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Alphabet had 29 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 5 by Nomura. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Moffett Nathanson maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Monness with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Canaccord Genuity maintained Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Friday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. Moffett Nathanson maintained the shares of GOOGL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GOOGL in report on Tuesday, February 5 with “Overweight” rating.

