Cohen Klingenstein Has Increased Amazoncom (AMZN) Position by $12.85 Million; Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose While Monetary Management Group Decreased Its Position

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Amazoncom (AMZN) by 21.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 7,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 40,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.37 million, up from 32,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Amazoncom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.53M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart dialled Amazon after Walmart revived deal talks – Mint; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: Prime price increase should add around 4% to 2019 earnings

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 2,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,770 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $260.69. About 1.27 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GameStop: Console Sales Implode – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Sliding Bond Yields Lift Dividend Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 1,720 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 15,632 are held by Mathes Company. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 1,053 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 8,526 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,000 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett & Communications Ltd Liability Co reported 460,638 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd Llc owns 246 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 1,863 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cibc World Inc has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc reported 1,368 shares. 1,310 are owned by Acadian Asset Mngmt. Mirador Cap Ptnrs LP has 1,495 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 27,447 shares to 40,839 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,973 shares, and has risen its stake in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $44.17M for 283.36 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.53 million activity. 22,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,773 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 489,968 shares. New York-based Kingdon Cap has invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plancorp Limited Liability reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Petrus Com Lta reported 173 shares. Foundry Llc holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 456 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,349 shares. Meeder Asset invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Portfolio Management owns 15,667 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 180 shares. Pennsylvania-based Staley Advisers has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bartlett Co Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 536 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Academy Cap Mngmt Inc Tx holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 323 shares. City Hldg Com invested in 0.98% or 1,956 shares.