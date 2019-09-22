Cohen Klingenstein Has Decreased By $1.22 Million Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding; Emc Insurance Group (EMCI) SI Increased By 22.62%

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stake by 9.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 8,100 shares as Illinois Tool Works (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 76,100 shares with $11.48 million value, down from 84,200 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works now has $50.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $155.06. About 1.10 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI) had an increase of 22.62% in short interest. EMCI’s SI was 90,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.62% from 73,400 shares previously. With 27,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Emc Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:EMCI)’s short sellers to cover EMCI’s short positions. The SI to Emc Insurance Group Inc’s float is 1.13%. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 92,686 shares traded or 274.10% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 27/03/2018 – VP Fredericks Disposes 23 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and lnspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 23/04/2018 – BAE Systems and Dell EMC collaborate to offer mission-ready cloud solution for the U.S. Government; 10/04/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Maintains Titanium Tier in Dell EMC Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – VP Lovell Disposes 559 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 04/05/2018 – EMC Insurance 1Q EPS $0; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New llC Leadership; 16/04/2018 – EMC Insurance Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE – QTRLY REV $168.8 MLN VS $156.4 MLN

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $780.48 million. It operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. It has a 24.01 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products.

More notable recent EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends EMC Insurance Group Inc. Shareholders Vote â€œFORâ€ Proposed Transaction – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EMC Insurance shareholders approve acquisition by EMCC – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Employers Mutual Casualty Company Completes Acquisition of All Remaining Shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. After Receiving Overwhelming Shareholder Approval – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending EMC Insurance Group Inc. Shareholders Vote â€œFORâ€ Proposed Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 52,000 shares to 142,865 valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 5,931 shares and now owns 7,273 shares. Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) was raised too.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.26M for 19.68 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

