Cohen Klingenstein Has Decreased Amazoncom (AMZN) Stake by $4.37 Million as Market Value Declined; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Raised Its Position in Boeing Co. (BA) as Valuation Declined

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 49.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 3,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,878 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 million, up from 7,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $387.95. About 745,572 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 13/03/2018 – MANILA (Reuters) — The United States handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday, as part of efforts to boost its ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 25/04/2018 – Boeing cruises past forecasts as margins, sales grow; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Amazoncom (AMZN) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 2,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 37,771 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.52 million, down from 40,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Amazoncom for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $12.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1830.04. About 661,123 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 25/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy:; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28,000 shares to 40,800 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 29,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.46 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 354,055 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 41,300 shares. Mitchell Co has 4.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability reported 354 shares stake. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability reported 319 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 715,487 shares. Advisors Ok reported 11,583 shares stake. Barometer Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Armistice Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Capital Lc reported 1,732 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,611 shares. Manor Road Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 9.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,750 shares. Optimum Investment holds 2,416 shares. Moreno Evelyn V owns 2.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,588 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr invested in 0.11% or 460 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Technologies Inc. by 2,170 shares to 9,425 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,617 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).