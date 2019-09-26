Cohen Klingenstein Has Boosted Visa (V) Stake; Kenetech Has 0.91 Sentiment

Kenetech Corp (VOXX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 20 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 22 sold and trimmed stakes in Kenetech Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 11.97 million shares, down from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Kenetech Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 16 Increased: 10 New Position: 10.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 218.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 28,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 40,800 shares with $7.08M value, up from 12,800 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $392.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 7.42 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 10.24% above currents $175.28 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 9. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $20400 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased Alphabet Class C stake by 825 shares to 15,258 valued at $16.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) stake by 23,500 shares and now owns 122,100 shares. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,299 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Patten & Patten Tn reported 109,454 shares stake. Alleghany De has 1.06 million shares for 9.54% of their portfolio. Orrstown Svcs holds 2.58% or 10,869 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability Company has 1.45 million shares. 53,464 were accumulated by First Merchants. 1,667 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Ltd Com. Haverford Tru Communications holds 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 12,409 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks reported 100,325 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0.59% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,146 shares. Mufg Americas has 29,646 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass reported 4,136 shares stake. Bainco Intl reported 75,488 shares stake.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares with value of $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.58% of its portfolio in VOXX International Corporation for 572,255 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation owns 354,740 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.43% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 0.18% in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 199,751 shares.

