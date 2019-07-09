Cohen Klingenstein Has Boosted Stake in 3M Co (MMM); Advent Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $2.54 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 7.05 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 4.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Broker in Firestorm — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – ORSTED A/S ORSTED.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 430 FROM DKK 425; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 25/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER BRASIL BSBR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 15/05/2018 – Jay Dupuis: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stanley Engages GDAX As Institutional Crypto Market Maker – The ICO Journal; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 14/03/2018 – MS DECISION SAID TO AFFECT 15 FUNDS ON BANK’S UCITS PLATFORM

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 280.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,200 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.19. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,468 are owned by First Bankshares. American National Insur Tx invested in 0.4% or 180,900 shares. 7,125 are held by Perritt Cap Mngmt. 97,764 were reported by Dowling And Yahnke Lc. Israel-based Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.24% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Utd Automobile Association holds 1.52M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 6,540 are held by Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore. Eagle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.46% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Massachusetts Ma has 4.22M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bell Retail Bank owns 7,730 shares. The California-based Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Chevy Chase Trust Holding holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.18M shares. 1832 Asset LP reported 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New York-based Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Deutsche Bank Shares Slide After Unveiling Extensive Restructuring Plan – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Judgment Day Looms for Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google – Forbes” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosts Share Buyback Authorization to $6B (from $4.7B); Plans to Raises Quarterly Dividend 16.67% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.91 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 4.00 million shares to 8.49M shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp by 4,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,775 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advantage reported 22,546 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 46,929 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,644 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 5,060 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bell Commercial Bank holds 8,645 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 4,167 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca holds 0.17% or 4,592 shares. Markel holds 0.71% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 204,000 shares. Country Club Tru Comm Na invested 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.43% or 48,544 shares in its portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd holds 9,825 shares. Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3,215 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Fidelity Financial reported 40,325 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Company accumulated 3,670 shares.