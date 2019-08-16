Cohen Klingenstein Has Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $8.88 Million; Stock Price Declined; Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Position by $9.11 Million as Shares Rose

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 280.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 58,200 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.00 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 270,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND 1Q REV. $132.7M, EST. $126.9M; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 26/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Announces Public Sector and Education Wins; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED TO RECORD AN INCREASE IN LOSS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Rev $133.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Sees 2Q Rev $127M-$129M

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 191,150 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $95.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 76,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 46,865 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prescott Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.17% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 13,470 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has 17,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 526,014 are held by D E Shaw &. Rothschild Asset Us Inc has 0.02% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Moreover, Hanseatic Mngmt has 0% invested in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Aperio Gru Ltd reported 26,437 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj reported 0.8% in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). Citadel Advsrs Llc has 1.26M shares. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 111,180 shares for 13.94% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 227,879 shares. Citigroup Incorporated stated it has 21,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,200 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell, Washington-based fund reported 7,436 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 14,720 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bluestein R H & reported 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 420 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 152,400 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank reported 39,966 shares stake. Sageworth Communications stated it has 425 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1.25% or 39,186 shares. 82,520 were reported by Natixis Advsr L P. 974,915 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Wetherby Asset Management owns 0.38% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,767 shares. Cadinha Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Somerset Trust reported 21,661 shares stake.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.