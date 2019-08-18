Cohen Klingenstein Has Boosted Colgate (CL) Stake By $11.60 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Its Sony (SNE) Holding

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Sony Corp (SNE) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd acquired 9,110 shares as Sony Corp (SNE)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 114,220 shares with $4.83M value, up from 105,110 last quarter. Sony Corp now has $69.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 1.25M shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 27/04/2018 – Sony Generated Largest Operating Profit to Date in FY2017; 22/05/2018 – Sony in $2.3 bln deal for EMI, becomes world’s biggest music publisher; 01/04/2018 – Is the Fun Over at Sony? A Stoic Numbers Guy Takes Over as CEO; 24/04/2018 – Hollywood Access, Inc. Teams Up With PR Firm, Schure Media Group and Distributors, Big Top Entertainment and The Orchard Sony M; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 05/04/2018 – JAPAN FSA CONDUCTED ON-SITE PROBE OF SONY LIFE: SANKEI; 31/05/2018 – GIGLIO GROUP SPA GGTV.Ml – UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH NEWCO11 (SONY TELEVISION NETWORK UNIT); 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 15/03/2018 – Variety: Michael Helfand and Joe Matukewicz Named Co-Heads of Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – eBooks2go implements Sony DADC’s eBook URMS

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Colgate (CL) stake by 493.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 170,600 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 205,200 shares with $14.06M value, up from 34,600 last quarter. Colgate now has $62.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cornerstone holds 0.03% or 5,036 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,336 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 47,852 shares. Adage Capital Partners Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 300,577 were reported by Lpl Financial. Blackhill Cap accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 53,991 shares. 4.17M are owned by Ameriprise. 3,866 are owned by Delta Asset Llc Tn. 4,170 are owned by Dubuque Natl Bank And. 4,000 were accumulated by Barton Investment Mgmt. New England & Management holds 9,188 shares. Associated Banc invested in 0.5% or 126,094 shares.

More important recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher pricing lifts Colgate-Palmolive – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate Makes Its Largest Acquisition in Over 20 Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $62 lowest target. $74.25’s average target is 2.73% above currents $72.28 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, July 29. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Argus Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $7000 target. Macquarie Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 445,236 shares to 20,010 valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) stake by 368,410 shares and now owns 187,300 shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was reduced too.