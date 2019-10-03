Cohen Klingenstein Decreased Stake in Cvs (CVS) by $1.02 Million; As Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Price Rose, Holder Cim Decreased Its Position

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 9,029 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, down from 11,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 53,333 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 15/05/2018 – Veeva Introduces Next-Generation Commercial Data Warehouse for Life Sciences; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 22.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 18,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 63,939 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 82,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 146,673 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Stable Dividend Stocks to Buy as Fixed Income Vanishes – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CVS Health Corporation (CVS), NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) & SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Stockholders of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PS, IFF, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 14, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 8.71 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 78,278 were accumulated by Huntington National Bank & Trust. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eidelman Virant Cap holds 1.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 35,777 shares. Edgemoor Advsr stated it has 229,168 shares. Community Bancorporation Na has 25,838 shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc reported 0.59% stake. Gm Advisory Gru owns 4,036 shares. Hbk LP holds 14,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 48,312 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 4,088 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cidel Asset Management invested in 112,773 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Capstone Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Keystone Planning holds 3% or 112,619 shares. Essex Services invested in 0.52% or 32,055 shares.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 26,808 shares to 51,173 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 90.62 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.04% or 1.84M shares. Transamerica owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.15% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 3,137 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 933,268 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 28,418 shares. Moreover, Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 10,192 shares. Moreover, Optimum Invest Advsr has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cambridge Inv Advsrs reported 29,393 shares. 17,903 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Avalon Asset Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 61,500 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Intrust Savings Bank Na has invested 0.05% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Davy Asset Ltd reported 1,624 shares.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: What to Expect From the Federal Reserve – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Veeva Systems a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “OPKO Health Switches to Multichannel Veeva CRM to Drive More Effective Customer Engagement – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva acquires healthcare marketer for $430M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $10.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).