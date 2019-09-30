Cohen Klingenstein Decreased Cbs Cl B (CBS) Stake By $2.14 Million; Funko – Class A (FNKO) Sellers Decreased By 1.94% Their Shorts

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS) stake by 33.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 43,633 shares as Cbs Corp Cl B (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 85,175 shares with $4.25 million value, down from 128,808 last quarter. Cbs Corp Cl B now has $15.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 2.87 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 03/05/2018 – CBS: WONT DISCUSS MERGER TALKS WITH VIACOM; 09/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board (Video); 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS IN COURT FILING IN DELAWARE THAT IT TRIED WITHOUT SUCCESS TO NEGOTIATE STANDSTILL WITH CBS CORP CBS.N; 17/05/2018 – CBS BOARD DECLARES DIV TO PROTECT-GIVE VOTING POWER TO HOLDERS; 09/04/2018 – LATEST: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid for the company by about $2.8 billion, insists that Bakish be named president & COO of combined company; 14/05/2018 – CBS said in the lawsuit Shari Redstone presents a significant threat of irreparable and irreversible harm to the company and its stockholders; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT

Funko Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FNKO) had a decrease of 1.94% in short interest. FNKO’s SI was 4.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.94% from 4.26 million shares previously. With 726,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Funko Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s short sellers to cover FNKO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.07. About 1.36M shares traded or 41.43% up from the average. Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has risen 47.90% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FNKO News: 10/05/2018 – Funko 1Q EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Funko, Inc. Investors to the June 4, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the IPO Securities Class Action; 20/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 09/05/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/03/2018 – Funko Appoints Molly Hartney Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – FUNKO INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $225.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A $100.0 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Toy of the Year People’s Choice Award; 08/03/2018 – FUNKO INC QTRLY ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $0.22

Among 3 analysts covering Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Funko has $3200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 37.02% above currents $20.07 stock price. Funko had 5 analyst reports since June 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The stock of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I’d Avoid at All Costs – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Funko -7.8% on prospectus filing by CEO, ACON – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Funko Are Down Today – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sarah Kirshbaum Levy Joins Funko, Inc. Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. The company has market cap of $986.05 million. It offers various categories, including figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares, and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji., and Loungefly. brands. It has a 35.65 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.29 million for 7.52 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 8,879 shares to 11,143 valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 71,364 shares and now owns 172,299 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 52.53% above currents $40.32 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Bank of America upgraded CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6300 target.