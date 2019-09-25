Cohen Klingenstein Cut Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Chevron (Cvx) (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Increased Holding by $400,520

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 67,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 120,198 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 188,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.72. About 973,746 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (CVX) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 17,360 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 14,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp (Cvx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 1.45 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ON TRACK FOR $1-3 BILLION IN ASSET SALES IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 20/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S PERTAMINA HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO TAKE OVER 8 EXPIRING OIL BLOCKS PREVIOUSLY HELD BY CHEVRON AND INPEX, AMONG OTHERS -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88 million and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 68,000 shares to 90,871 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 29,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39 million for 57.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 544,340 shares. Fincl Advisory Ser accumulated 28,720 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 75,357 shares. Valley Advisers invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 79,429 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Farr Miller And Washington Dc holds 0.12% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 56,113 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc stated it has 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Lasalle Investment Mgmt Securities Llc has 2.05M shares. Brown Advisory has 521,422 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barnett & Company Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 140,097 shares. 124,206 are held by Allstate. Tctc Hldg Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 10,260 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America, New York-based fund reported 2,164 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.07% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth reported 2,679 shares. Intll Investors reported 1.4% stake. Northeast Inv Mgmt has 143,198 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1.09% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.43 million shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advsrs Llc has 843 shares. Garde Capital holds 2,687 shares. Bangor Savings Bank has 19,170 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants stated it has 103,972 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Parthenon Lc stated it has 16,355 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. 149,357 were reported by Wafra Inc. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 210,537 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 32,233 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Gruss And Com stated it has 0.54% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 89,130 are owned by Qv Invsts.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

