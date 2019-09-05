Cohen Klingenstein Boosted Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Position; GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (GWPH) Sellers Increased By 5.25% Their Shorts

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased Ameriprise Financial (AMP) stake by 202.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cohen Klingenstein Llc acquired 25,875 shares as Ameriprise Financial (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 38,655 shares with $4.95M value, up from 12,780 last quarter. Ameriprise Financial now has $16.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.27. About 948,259 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:GWPH) had an increase of 5.25% in short interest. GWPH’s SI was 3.83M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.25% from 3.64M shares previously. With 384,700 avg volume, 10 days are for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc – American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s short sellers to cover GWPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.32% or $9.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 865,876 shares traded or 117.06% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GW Pharmaceuticals Facing Some Problems In Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharma has $21500 highest and $175 lowest target. $199’s average target is 48.61% above currents $133.91 stock price. GW Pharma had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 12. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $4.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

More notable recent Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Australia’s AMP begins cull of financial adviser network – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMP) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.