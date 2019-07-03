Cohen & Steers Continues to Hold Stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Wealthtrust Fairport Cut by $663,368 Its Position

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 647.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 8,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,267 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 1,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 6,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,278 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 104,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 9.00M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: British luxury car-maker Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Announces Threshold Price, Initial Reference Price and Deemed Conversion Rate for Cash; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, January 15.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 508,856 shares to 229,645 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 200,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,357 shares, and cut its stake in Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Limited Company invested in 0.21% or 58,007 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.6% or 41,118 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 3,752 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability holds 1.69M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 21,000 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 26,809 are held by Curbstone Fincl. The New York-based Klingenstein Fields Com Limited Liability has invested 5.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd owns 110,192 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,201 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc invested in 60,334 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Holt Cap Advisors Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Amer And Mgmt Communications invested in 0.03% or 922 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Lc invested in 59,961 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $1.40 million worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. 18,679 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.96M were sold by Scher Peter.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,434 shares to 472,268 shares, valued at $36.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 23,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,913 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FGM).