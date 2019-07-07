Cohen & Steers Lifted Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $11.63 Million; Home Depot (HD) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Raised Holding

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 44,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 302,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.03M, up from 258,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 171,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.86M, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 1.21M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table)

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 725,409 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $56.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 80,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,118 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 291,497 shares. Moreover, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,582 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation has 1.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vident Investment Advisory Limited holds 4,859 shares. 7,625 were reported by North Amer Mgmt. Thomasville Bancorporation has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Howland Management Limited Liability Company holds 9,122 shares. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Ca has 2.28% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Foster Dykema Cabot Company Ma stated it has 4,757 shares. Lourd Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 36,190 shares. California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Ohio-based Private Tru Com Na has invested 1.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 515,343 were accumulated by Blair William & Communications Il. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 371,521 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 3,225 shares. Oakworth Capital stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp stated it has 1.15% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com holds 0.27% or 421,994 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Loews reported 12,050 shares. Adage Capital Partners Group Llc has 926,786 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 305,895 shares. Old West Ltd reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bank & Trust Of America De reported 1.67M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 46,316 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc has 3.02M shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 30,677 shares to 433 shares, valued at $91,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 5.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).