Cohen & Steers Holding in Golar Lng LTD (GLNG) Upped as Share Price Declined; Holder Puzo Michael J Has Increased Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (GLNG) by 51.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 55,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 163,960 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 108,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 713,448 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG: GOLAR LNG IN A PRELIM PACT, EXCHANGES HEADS OF TERMS; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG 1Q OPER REV. $66.2M, EST. $68.9M; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $153.8. About 1.11 million shares traded or 16.94% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 27/04/2018 – In remote China, a high-tech auto plant flags global challenge; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – ” GLOBAL MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT REMAINS FAVORABLE AND MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS ARE POSITIVE”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 21/05/2018 – NioCorp Awards Contract to Rockwell Automation on Groundbreaking Critical Minerals, Mining and Processing Facility in Nebraska; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 27,244 shares to 62,602 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 216,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,248 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,226 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated owns 480 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Inc invested 0.08% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Investec Asset stated it has 0.13% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Legal & General Group Public Limited Co invested in 881,373 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% stake. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,991 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 584,787 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd has 0.64% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 14,654 shares. Garrison Asset Management Lc has 16,028 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Pitcairn owns 0.06% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 3,175 shares. Mason Street Limited Com has 17,054 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 1,212 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,177 shares. Oakworth Cap has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 56 shares.