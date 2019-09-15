Cohen & Steers Continues to Hold Position in Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW); Harvest Management Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Has Trimmed by $301,500

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 54,041 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 366,057 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 312,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Limited Duration Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 95,357 shares traded or 5.37% up from the average. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 57.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL, LICENSES GRANTED TO CO TO USE YERVOY(REG) IN TRIAL WILL TERMINATE

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 56,582 shares to 40,974 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) by 403,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust 1.950 Perp Sr:A Cvt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.38, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.31 million shares or 0.16% less from 8.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). 475,181 were accumulated by Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Lc. Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 300,250 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Lc has invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Georgia-based Cap Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 114,245 shares. Seabridge Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 133,005 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) for 2.60 million shares. Shaker Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.84% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Stifel Corp holds 283,082 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 93,328 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 275,519 shares in its portfolio. 68,525 are held by Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Limited Term Closed-End Funds For Steady Income – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2012, also Economictimes.Indiatimes.com with their article: “ZF signs definitive agreement to acquire WABCO for $7 billion – Economic Times” published on March 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs – Business Wire” on September 07, 2018. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Valero issuing $1 billion in notes to repay other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What Are The Best Quality Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 25,118 were reported by Newman Dignan And Sheerar. Washington Natl Bank stated it has 4,984 shares. Mathes Co Inc invested in 0.45% or 18,859 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Trust holds 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 10,805 shares. Schroder reported 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.07% or 4.12M shares. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Charter Tru Communications reported 38,416 shares. Covington Inv Advsr Inc holds 41,440 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company reported 60,585 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.28% or 9,065 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 260,448 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.