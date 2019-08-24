Cohen & Steers Increased Its Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stake; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Trimmed Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake by $2.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 210,108 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 569,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 4.23M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.04 million, up from 3.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $28.16. About 4.09M shares traded or 9.83% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Financial Inc has invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 0.02% or 70,043 shares. Century invested 0.22% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 26.76 million shares. Papp L Roy & Associate invested in 8,844 shares. Notis invested in 0.24% or 17,000 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 0.01% or 23,950 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 1.35% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct stated it has 318,892 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Corecommodity Management Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11,457 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 15,930 were accumulated by Monetary Mgmt. 185 were reported by Tradewinds Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Principal Grp has 0.15% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 5.41M shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) by 580,506 shares to 6.80M shares, valued at $500.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) by 245,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,375 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 23,316 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 19,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 122,114 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Lc reported 205,428 shares. The New York-based Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 28,600 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Prtn Com reported 21,621 shares stake. Shell Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Arrow Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Teachers Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 54,866 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 15,265 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 58,008 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 19 shares.