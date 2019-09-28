Cohen & Steers Trimmed Position in Prologis (PLD) by $227.02 Million; Fiduciary Trust Company Has Increased Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $403,474 as Market Valuation Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 2.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 22.89M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83B, down from 25.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.78. About 2.02 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 78.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 6,850 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, up from 3,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 3.50 million shares traded or 122.86% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss $1.15B; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – MCK TO BUY MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS, DEAL VALUED $800M; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Rev $51.6B

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 751,196 shares to 13.25M shares, valued at $373.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc. by 548,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 23.06 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,987 are owned by Muzinich &. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.78M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 10,542 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Forward Mgmt holds 0.19% or 13,640 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Limited Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 34 are held by Oakworth. Aqr Cap Management Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Checchi Capital Advisers Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,389 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 867,701 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 195,694 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank invested in 0.7% or 53,729 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 7,057 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Inc has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 96,865 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Stephens Inc Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 55,436 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 5,116 shares to 68,348 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,253 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,741 shares. Fmr Llc reported 5.07M shares stake. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). New York-based Glenview Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.49% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Assetmark Inc stated it has 4,006 shares. Hm Payson & owns 968 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ghp Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,512 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 4,650 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc accumulated 35,437 shares. Da Davidson And reported 2,998 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.06% or 36,129 shares. 335,984 are held by Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Portland Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 92,800 shares. Qv Invsts reported 0.61% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Stifel Financial owns 0% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 11,924 shares.