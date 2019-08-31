Cohen & Steers Cut Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) by $106.47 Million as Stock Value Declined; Farmstead Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $7.05 Million as Shares Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) by 62.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 7.60M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 4.63 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.70M, down from 12.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 997,144 shares traded. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has declined 17.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHO News: 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors Sees 2Q Net $48M-Net $51M; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.07 TO $1.16, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE 1Q AFFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.07 TO $1.16; 22/03/2018 – SUNSTONE CAPITAL DIVESTS PART OF ASETEK HOLDING; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHO); 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 1Q Adjusted FFO 20c/Share; 07/05/2018 – Sunstone Hotel Investors 25 Hotel Comparable Portfolio RevPAR Decreased 0.7% to $160.54 in 1Q; 07/05/2018 – SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS INC SHO.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.13 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 300,819 shares to 2.29M shares, valued at $95.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 67,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold SHO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 222.13 million shares or 2.80% less from 228.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt reported 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 246,503 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 185,140 shares. Blackrock holds 24.80M shares. Security Cap & Mngmt invested 0.52% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Kistler has 365 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.04% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Phocas Corporation has 0.04% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 28,839 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Moreover, Advisory Services Networks Limited Company has 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Convergence Investment Prtnrs Llc holds 0.15% or 46,625 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 791,482 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mngmt holds 100,700 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co holds 799,684 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.