Cohen & Steers Increases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI); Equinix (Private) (EQIX) Shareholder Crosslink Capital Trimmed Position by $7.02 Million

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 5.91M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756.33M, up from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 212,824 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Equinix (Private) (EQIX) by 48.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 16,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34 million, down from 31,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Equinix (Private) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $546.78. About 70,427 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $403.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:VNTV) by 22,741 shares to 261,729 shares, valued at $29.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 42,735 shares to 177,711 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,137 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.