Cohen & Steers Has Raised Duke Energy (DUK) Position by $39.00 Million as Shares Declined; Energy Fuels (UUUU) Holder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Boosted Holding

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 42.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 433,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.52M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.03. About 1.40 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 113.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.05. About 3.96 million shares traded or 171.25% up from the average. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has risen 28.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UUUU News: 09/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC EFR.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.85 FROM C$3.75; 15/05/2018 – Global X Funds Holdings in Energy Fuels, Inc; 12/03/2018 Energy Fuels Appoints Barbara a. Filas as a Director; 08/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC – EXPECTS TO RECOVER “SIGNIFICANT” QUANTITIES OF CURRENTLY DISSOLVED VANADIUM FROM POND SOLUTIONS AT COMPANY’S WHITE MESA MILL; 08/05/2018 – Energy Fuels To Resume Vanadium Production at Its White Mesa Mill in 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ ENERGY FUELS INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFR); 30/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Announces Election of Directors and Results of Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Energy Fuels Achieves Major Environmental Milestone at Its Alta Mesa Uranium Project in Texas; 03/05/2018 – ENERGY FUELS INC UUUU.A – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.14; 03/05/2018 – Energy Fuels Closes Sale of Non-Core Uranium Properties in Wyoming

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 216,350 shares to 111,248 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 121,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,329 shares, and cut its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank accumulated 5,926 shares. Smithfield Trust Co holds 0.02% or 1,722 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Inv Mngmt invested in 18,082 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 267,506 shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 276,099 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 60,735 shares stake. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 9,123 shares. Chesley Taft & Ltd Co invested in 9,391 shares. 3,779 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Management Group Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Advisory Service holds 6,600 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). King Luther Cap Management invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Payden And Rygel accumulated 171,400 shares. Stellar Cap Mngmt Llc reported 2,241 shares.

