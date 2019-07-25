Cohen & Steers Increases Holding in Cyrusone (CONE); Cullinan Associates Has Upped Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Stock Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 106.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 14,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,970 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 13,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.87. About 423,364 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Wine/Spirits Sales Up 2%-4%

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 444,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611.71 million, up from 11.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.72. About 532,186 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has risen 14.02% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 95,063 shares to 246,289 shares, valued at $19.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,925 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tobam accumulated 13,000 shares. Moreover, Hgk Asset Management has 2.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 38,692 shares. Third Point Limited Com stated it has 1.05M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 4,138 shares. 6,697 are owned by Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com (Wy). Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt invested in 10,675 shares. The California-based L & S Advsrs has invested 0.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Raymond James Fincl Ser Incorporated holds 75,745 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,232 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc has 351,521 shares. Usca Ria Ltd invested in 0.22% or 5,736 shares. Westpac accumulated 47,832 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 9,475 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 31,611 shares. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 33,400 shares. 6,464 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 21,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 38,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 68,039 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs owns 68,874 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 287,930 shares. Channing Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.28% or 116,133 shares. Consolidated Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 104,075 were accumulated by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.78 million shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Bb&T holds 4,432 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $299,337 activity. 1,955 shares valued at $99,901 were bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5,620 shares to 10,934 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 40,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,768 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

