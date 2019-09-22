Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Its Ventas (VTR) Position; Corda Investment Management Lifted Us Bancorp Com (USB) Position By $948,740

Corda Investment Management Llc increased Us Bancorp Com (USB) stake by 4.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corda Investment Management Llc acquired 18,245 shares as Us Bancorp Com (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Corda Investment Management Llc holds 418,984 shares with $21.95M value, up from 400,739 last quarter. Us Bancorp Com now has $87.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 18.21M shares traded or 232.67% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Ventas Inc. (VTR) stake by 96.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 975,062 shares as Ventas Inc. (VTR)’s stock rose 10.09%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 39,869 shares with $2.73M value, down from 1.01 million last quarter. Ventas Inc. now has $26.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.21. About 2.30M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Agic Convertible & Income Fd Ii (NCZ) stake by 546,697 shares to 795,413 valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sabra Healthcare Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 1.24M shares and now owns 25.65M shares. Sprott Physical Gold And Silver Trust was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $69.39’s average target is -3.91% below currents $72.21 stock price. Ventas had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Tuesday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of VTR in report on Friday, March 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold VTR shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased Sanofi Adr (NYSE:SNY) stake by 7,016 shares to 670,814 valued at $29.03M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,023 shares and now owns 181,920 shares. Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 4.26% above currents $55.44 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of USB in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, July 18 to “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.