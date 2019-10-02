Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) and Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) are two firms in the Mortgage Investment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Company Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.94 0.00 Essent Group Ltd. 48 0.84 95.51M 4.94 9.35

Table 1 highlights Cohen & Company Inc. and Essent Group Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cohen & Company Inc. and Essent Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Company Inc. 0.00% -6.1% 0% Essent Group Ltd. 197,948,186.53% 21% 15.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cohen & Company Inc.’s current beta is 0.16 and it happens to be 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Essent Group Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.2% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.1% of Essent Group Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 15% of Cohen & Company Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Essent Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Company Inc. -1.78% 5.7% -18.97% -45.19% -55.48% -42.33% Essent Group Ltd. -4.09% -3.87% -2.39% 18.69% 20.68% 35.05%

For the past year Cohen & Company Inc. has -42.33% weaker performance while Essent Group Ltd. has 35.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Essent Group Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Cohen & Company Inc.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.