Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Cohen & Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.13% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Company Inc. 0.00% -6.10% 0.00% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Company Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.40 2.54

The peers have a potential upside of 97.50%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cohen & Company Inc. -1.78% 5.7% -18.97% -45.19% -55.48% -42.33% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year Cohen & Company Inc. had bearish trend while Cohen & Company Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility & Risk

Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cohen & Company Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Cohen & Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cohen & Company Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.