Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
3.2% of Cohen & Company Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 15% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.13% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cohen & Company Inc.
|0.00%
|-6.10%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|20.11%
|13.24%
|4.62%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cohen & Company Inc.
|N/A
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|120.45M
|598.84M
|17.66
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Cohen & Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.67
|1.40
|2.54
The peers have a potential upside of 97.50%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cohen & Company Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cohen & Company Inc.
|-1.78%
|5.7%
|-18.97%
|-45.19%
|-55.48%
|-42.33%
|Industry Average
|6.47%
|8.47%
|10.77%
|14.60%
|18.78%
|26.19%
For the past year Cohen & Company Inc. had bearish trend while Cohen & Company Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.
Volatility & Risk
Cohen & Company Inc. has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cohen & Company Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Cohen & Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Cohen & Company Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.
