Cohen & Steers Has Upped By $651,210 Its Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) Position; Colfax (CFX) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Colfax (NYSE:CFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Colfax has $3700 highest and $2900 lowest target. $33’s average target is 15.67% above currents $28.53 stock price. Colfax had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $37.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $30.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Cohen & Steers Inc increased Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) stake by 7.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cohen & Steers Inc acquired 31,010 shares as Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)’s stock 0.00%. The Cohen & Steers Inc holds 473,398 shares with $10.26M value, up from 442,388 last quarter. Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 839,379 shares traded or 449.93% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold GDV shares while 24 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 13.53 million shares or 0.14% more from 13.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 2,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 9,014 shares. 73,892 were reported by First Allied Advisory Inc. Hightower Limited Com invested in 21,694 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 527,339 shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) for 227,200 shares. Moreover, Oakworth Inc has 0.04% invested in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Interactive Fincl Advsr reported 1,000 shares. Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.02% in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV). Blue Bell Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,671 shares. 23,933 were reported by Da Davidson &. M&R Management invested in 300 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 4,437 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 35,311 shares.

More notable recent The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Rights Offering for Common Shares Record Date and Summary of Terms – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GDV: The ‘Steady’ Gabelli Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust: A New Safe 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 7,242 shares to 6,737 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Blackrock Munivest Fund (MVF) stake by 41,662 shares and now owns 160,061 shares. Apartment Investment & Management Co. was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 1.10M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.32 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.