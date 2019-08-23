Cohen & Steers Increases Holding in The Walt Disney Company (DIS); Cdk Global (CDK) Stake Boosted by Denali Advisors Llc

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdk Global (CDK) by 1043.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 115,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 126,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdk Global for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 777,281 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Survey Reveals 80 Percent of Buyers Likely to Begin Car Buying Process Online, Still 78 Percent Value In-Store Dealer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 08/03/2018 – CDK Global Introduces Innovative Drive Flex DMSaaS Offering; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ CDK Global Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDK)

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 647.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 8,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,267 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 1,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 6.42M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Motley Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broderick Brian C invested in 1.02% or 25,684 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested in 1,698 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baupost Grp Ma holds 0.37% or 399,151 shares. Roosevelt invested in 6,387 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First City Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,264 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Amica Mutual Communications holds 0.76% or 54,825 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 207,423 shares. Yacktman Asset Mngmt LP has 4.57M shares for 6.26% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 345,183 shares. Harvey Inv Communication Lc has 0.11% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,604 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0.04% or 8,468 shares. James Inv Research Inc holds 0.84% or 116,509 shares.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.56M shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $331.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) by 174,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $667.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 10,200 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,500 shares, and cut its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).