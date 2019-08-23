Cohen Capital Management Upped Stake in Visa (V) as Shares Rose; London Co Of Virginia Cut Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position as Shares Rose

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 10,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 594,423 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.59M, down from 605,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.91. About 191,603 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $176.81. About 1.87M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 10,565 are held by Exane Derivatives. Hightower Lc reported 4,380 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) or 1,778 shares. Mirae Asset Investments has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Aqr Cap Management Ltd holds 8,091 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt Company stated it has 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 450,162 shares. Caledonia (Private) Pty owns 6.75% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 1.59M shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd has 3,235 shares. 4,497 were accumulated by Riverhead Ltd Liability Com. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has 7 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 9,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,352 shares to 1.62M shares, valued at $225.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25,733 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,541 shares, and has risen its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

