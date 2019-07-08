Cohen Capital Management Maintains Stake in Cvs (CVS); S&T Bank Has Cut Intel (INTC) Position by $599,642; Valuation Declined

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 11,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,872 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, down from 148,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 12.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS PATENT OFFICE REVIEW PROCESS THAT IS VALUED BY SILICON VALLEY TO WARD OFF INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 12/03/2018 – House Intel Republicans find ‘no evidence’ of Trump-Russia collusion; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.16. About 4.50M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares to 341,301 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.75% or 574,748 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 41,508 shares. Koshinski Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 54,234 shares. Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Serv Inc has invested 0.29% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 1.35M are owned by Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt reported 12,130 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mraz Amerine & Associate reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Butensky And Cohen Fin Security Incorporated reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Korea Invest holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.36M shares. Triangle Wealth Management invested in 31,173 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust has invested 0.82% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Old Point Trust And Financial Serv N A has 4.4% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hanson & Doremus invested in 0.2% or 11,268 shares. Moreover, Lincoln National has 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 37,333 shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.60 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.