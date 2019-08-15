Cohen Capital Management Lifted Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding by $500,563; As Alibaba (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Boosted by $402,038 Its Stake

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $429.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 25.71 million shares traded or 23.48% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 107,845 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Mngmt has 0.61% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 340,933 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 416,884 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 25,561 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 492,125 shares. Products Partners Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 4,471 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0% or 52,263 shares. New York-based Proxima Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 4.33% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 500,000 are owned by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley reported 1.64 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 777 shares or 0% of the stock. 33,875 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Com. Silverback Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.63% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Hood River Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.05M shares.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

