Cohen Capital Management Lifted Cvs (CVS) Holding by $3.49 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Decreased Its Stake

Horizon Investments Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (ABT) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc sold 26,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 6,259 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 33,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 2.31 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 5.02 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Spon Adr New (NYSE:HSBC) by 34,305 shares to 69,542 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Dj (FDN) by 2,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.