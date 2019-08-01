Cohen Capital Management Increased Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $500,563; Shares Rose; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Alexandria Capital Increased Its Position by $774,300

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 40.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 435 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, up from 1,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon beefs up lobby team amid Trump attacks; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 71,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 340,933 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 269,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.18M market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 1.03 million shares traded or 225.40% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81M and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,964 shares to 49,748 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 6,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,279 shares, and cut its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Invest Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 162 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Lc reported 266 shares stake. Moreover, Tru Department Mb State Bank N A has 1.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,949 shares. Howe Rusling has invested 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 439 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Zweig holds 22,263 shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Exchange Cap Mgmt owns 4,662 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc has invested 7.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1,527 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 738 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 3,866 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt, a Florida-based fund reported 3,054 shares. Chevy Chase holds 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 399,434 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited stated it has 82,010 shares. 52,263 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Limited Company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Gru One Trading Lp has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Point72 Asset Lp reported 500,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 492,125 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 199,884 shares. S Squared Technologies Lc holds 257,653 shares. Proxima Capital Mgmt Llc owns 531,400 shares. Moreover, Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Nomura Holdg Inc invested in 0% or 105,787 shares. Sei Invs Communication holds 58,911 shares. Menta Cap Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 30,015 shares. North Run Capital LP owns 1.21M shares for 5.71% of their portfolio.

